“Stop making trends on social media & Focus On Studies,” Advises Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised Pakistani students to stop demanding exams cancellation on Twitter as it is a waste of time and focus on their education as exams won’t be postponed.

Shafqat Mahmood said that exams have already started in Sindh and will also commence in Punjab from Friday so there is no possibility of papers being cancelled.

“I would advise the students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends and that it is better to focus on their education. There is still time left for exam preparation,” he said in his recent statement.

The education minister has been the fodder of memes on social media due to controversy related to physical exams amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

He further added that he has discussed the issue with the Chines envoy and hoped that it will be solved soon.

“Every country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in its own way. We all know that China is a big country and there is a risk of the virus spreading there, so the Chinese government enforced the strictest restrictions and imposed a lockdown.”

The minister said that he was aware of the problems and will take up the matter again with the Chinese government.

“The pandemic situation has improved in China and elsewhere so I hope that this issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

It may be recalled that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced in early June last year that students of class IX to XII would appear for the exams in elective subjects only and these examinations would be held from July 10.

Inter and matriculation examinations in different cities of the country are starting from July 10 which will continue till July 31 while in Sindh matriculation and matriculation examinations will be held from July 5 and July 26 respectively.

Since the announcement of the exams, students have repeatedly demanded the cancellation of the coronavirus due to the short duration of their education, and students have been protesting in various cities.

As the day of board exams is approaching, this demand is gaining momentum in the form of various trends on various social networking sites and today, on July 3, on Twitter, he requested the Prime Minister to cancel the exams through the hashtag #ImranKhanStudentsKiSunLo.

Surprisingly, more than 1.4 million tweets have been sent to this top trend so far, which is far more than the number of tweets from the top trends in Pakistan.