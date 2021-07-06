Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“Stop making trends on social media & Focus On Studies,” Advises Shafqat Mahmood

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised Pakistani students to stop demanding exams cancellation on Twitter as it is a waste of time and focus on their education as exams won’t be postponed.

Shafqat Mahmood said that exams have already started in Sindh and will also commence in Punjab from Friday so there is no possibility of papers being cancelled.

“I would advise the students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends and that it is better to focus on their education. There is still time left for exam preparation,” he said in his recent statement.

The education minister has been the fodder of memes on social media due to controversy related to physical exams amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

He further added that he has discussed the issue with the Chines envoy and hoped that it will be solved soon.

“Every country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in its own way. We all know that China is a big country and there is a risk of the virus spreading there, so the Chinese government enforced the strictest restrictions and imposed a lockdown.”

The minister said that he was aware of the problems and will take up the matter again with the Chinese government.

“The pandemic situation has improved in China and elsewhere so I hope that this issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

It may be recalled that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced in early June last year that students of class IX to XII would appear for the exams in elective subjects only and these examinations would be held from July 10.

Inter and matriculation examinations in different cities of the country are starting from July 10 which will continue till July 31 while in Sindh matriculation and matriculation examinations will be held from July 5 and July 26 respectively.

Since the announcement of the exams, students have repeatedly demanded the cancellation of the coronavirus due to the short duration of their education, and students have been protesting in various cities.

As the day of board exams is approaching, this demand is gaining momentum in the form of various trends on various social networking sites and today, on July 3, on Twitter, he requested the Prime Minister to cancel the exams through the hashtag #ImranKhanStudentsKiSunLo.

Surprisingly, more than 1.4 million tweets have been sent to this top trend so far, which is far more than the number of tweets from the top trends in Pakistan.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features
8 mins ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
Gigi Hadid eye makeup
25 mins ago
Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to avoid from photographing Khai

Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they...
REvil Gang Takes Responsibility for the Massive Kaseya Attack and Demands a $70 Million Ransom
25 mins ago
REvil Gang Takes Responsibility for the Massive Kaseya Attack and Demands a $70 Million Ransom

The REvil ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the Kaseya attack, which...
Kim Kardashian
36 mins ago
Kim Kardashian falls off her wakeboard as she enjoys a family vacation

The American media personality, Kim Kardashian had a great time wakeboarding with...
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer
47 mins ago
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer

OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 pro were launched by OPPO in Pakistan...
Torkham border closed from today
52 mins ago
Torkham border closed For departure and arrival till fresh Guidelines by NCOC

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has on Tuesday (today) informed that the Torkham...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features
8 mins ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
UAE Dirham to INR
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.24 INR....
Dollar to INR
20 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.36 (Last updated on 6th...
Gigi Hadid eye makeup
25 mins ago
Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to avoid from photographing Khai

Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they...