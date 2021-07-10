Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 10:06 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison

A group of students and faculty members from various Universities in Lahore, spent a day with the Army at Lahore Garrison today.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the programme was specifically organised to enlighten students on the routine functioning of the Pakistan Army, its organisation and defence capability.

Students evinced keen interest while riding on Tanks and armoured vehicles. They also praised the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the Pakistan Army.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs
38 mins ago
Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs

The Lahore Board has commenced the annual intermediate examinations from today. Orders...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 10th July 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (10th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
6 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 10th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (10th, July 2021) is Rs. 93620...
PM orders performance
9 hours ago
AJK CEC writes to PM Imran Khan after Gandapur donating cash video went viral

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner, retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria,...
coas bajwa with qatar
9 hours ago
Qatar special envoy meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Qatari Special representative of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs
38 mins ago
Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs

The Lahore Board has commenced the annual intermediate examinations from today. Orders...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 10th July 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (10th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Currency rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 10th July 2021, Check currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
5 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 10th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...