Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison

A group of students and faculty members from various Universities in Lahore, spent a day with the Army at Lahore Garrison today.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the programme was specifically organised to enlighten students on the routine functioning of the Pakistan Army, its organisation and defence capability.

Students evinced keen interest while riding on Tanks and armoured vehicles. They also praised the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the Pakistan Army.