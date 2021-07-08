The Voice Of Poor – Abdul Sattar Edhi Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Today, June 8, marks the fifth death anniversary of late philanthropist Sir Abdul Sattar Edhi, who served humanity selflessly till his last breath.

Abdul Sattar Edhi is recognized worldwide for his humanitarian services and kind heart. He was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat before the partition of the sub-continent. He started welfare services in Pakistan in 1951.

Today marks the 5th death Anniversary of the renowned Pakistani philanthropist #AbdulSattarEdhi. Known for his humble lifestyle, #Edhi always aimed to serve the marginalized segments of society. The services rendered by him will keep him alive forever in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/UAFX9LkVw7 — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) July 8, 2021

He devoted his life to the poor at the age of 20 and served humanity through many means.

Edhi won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service in 1986 and was praised with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1989.

In 2011, former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had proposed Edhi’s name for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Moreover, he had appeared on the Nobel list again later after being chosen by young Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The Edhi Foundation now has an impenetrable ambulance network including air ambulances stationed across the country.

In 1997 the Edhi Foundation entered the Guinness World Records as the “largest volunteer ambulance organization”.

Edhi’s foundation has provided relief in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Croatia, Indonesia and the United States.

He breathed his last on this day in 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi after a prolonged battle with renal disease.