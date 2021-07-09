Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

There Are Clear Early Signs Of 4th Wave Starting: Asad Umar

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 11:00 am
Adsense 160 x 600
There Are Clear Early Signs Of 4th Wave Starting: Asad Umar

Asad Omar, the federal minister for planning and chairman of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), said that there are clear early signs of the 4th wave of coronavirus starting in the country.

In a tweet on the social networking site, Asad Omar said: “2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of the 4th wave starting. Poor sop compliance, coupled with the spread of variants of concern, Indian variant, in particular, are the main cause.”

“Field reports are showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants & gyms. If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility & ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,737 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country and 25 patients have succumbed to the virus.

According to official figures, 94 per cent have so far recovered from the pandemic, bringing the total number to 911,383.

The number of active cases in the country at present is 35,573.

3.5% Of Population In Pakistan Is Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the government would not impose complete lockdown during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to start during the current month, a government official said on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that during the past waves of the coronavirus, the government’s strategy to handle the pandemic and overcome its after-effects had been very successful and the country was placed among the best three performing countries by the Economist’s Normalcy Index for handling it.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of the newly-appointed members of the National Youth Council (NYC), the minister urged the people to keep on following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves to cope with the fourth wave in an effective manner.

However, the minister said in case the ratio of positive cases goes up, the government would opt for smart lockdown as was done during the previous phases.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ashleigh Barty reaches final
2 mins ago
Ashleigh Barty reaches final; Hopes To Clench Wimbledon Title

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia reached the Wimbledon 2021 women’s...
OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek DImensity 1200-AI, Official Sources
31 mins ago
OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, Official Sources

OnePlus Nord 2 5G started surfacing on the internet. according to reports,...
Atif Aslam
42 mins ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly unveil first poster of their music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

The first poster for Pakistani musicians Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam's next...
Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera
2 hours ago
Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera

Vivo launched the Y53s 5G last month, and today, the company announced...
COVID-19 Cases Surge In Pakistan, Near Fourth Wave Peak
2 hours ago
COVID-19 Cases Surge In Pakistan, Near Fourth Wave Peak

In the last 24 hours, 1,737 new cases of Covid-19 have been...
Young Father
2 hours ago
Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son's birth while mourning the death...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ashleigh Barty reaches final
2 mins ago
Ashleigh Barty reaches final; Hopes To Clench Wimbledon Title

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia reached the Wimbledon 2021 women’s...
GBP TO PKR
21 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 9th July 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 218.00...
OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek DImensity 1200-AI, Official Sources
31 mins ago
OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, Official Sources

OnePlus Nord 2 5G started surfacing on the internet. according to reports,...
AUD TO PKR
33 mins ago
AUD to PKR: Today 1 Australian dollar rate in Pakistan Rupees, 9th June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...