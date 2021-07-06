Double Click 728 x 90
Torkham border closed For departure and arrival till fresh Guidelines by NCOC

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:57 am
Torkham border closed from today

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has on Tuesday (today) informed that the Torkham border has been closed from today for all kinds of transportation due to COVID-19.

In his tweets, he said the decision has been taken keeping in view the directions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The Interior Minister said Torkham Immigration Center on the Pak-Afghan border will remain close till the fresh guidelines of the NCOC.

Earlier, around 305 stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan have returned to the country via the Torkham border.

They were received by Assistant Commissioner Shamsul-Islam and security officials at the border. The returned passengers were shifted to the Quarantine centre in Landi Kotal where their corona tests will be conducted.

However, the confirmed coronavirus cases across the country ride to 29,465 after 1,991 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the national dashboard, 59 new cases were detected in Balochistan, 32 in Islamabad and seven recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

