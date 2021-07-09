UsmanMirza: Couple Brutally Tortured In Islamabad Ties Knot

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing a boy and a girl, a video of which went viral on social media.

Authorities say police in Islamabad’s Golra police station took immediate action just hours after the video surfaced and arrested the accused Usman Mirza, who appeared in the video.

Police officials said that the accused Usman Mirza and his accomplices Farhan and Atta-ur-Rehman have been arrested and a case has been registered against them. Further legal action is being taken.

Dr Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Operations, Islamabad Police, said that three people have been arrested after the video of a man named Usman Mirza went viral. There is information about two other people who are being tried for arrest.

In this regard, the SSP said that the victims of the incident could not be contacted by the police. Where all of a sudden these people arrived and started harassing them both.

He said that the accused had behaved insolently towards the boy and the girl.

Referring to the incident, he added that the case included provisions for other charges, including harassment of a woman. “There are allegations of rape,” he said. However, the allegation could not be confirmed until the victim’s statement was recorded. If abused or even attempted. So its provisions will also be included in the FIR.

Mustafa Tanveer said that records were being collected from various police stations in Islamabad against the accused Usman Mirza involved in the incident and according to reports so far, there were cases against him in various financial matters. However, no case has been registered against any woman for harassment or abuse.

According to reports, accused Usman Mirza has admitted during interrogation that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident, which is why he did all this. However, he denied the allegations.

Users have been protesting since the videos surfaced on social media, while the hashtags #ArrestUsmanMirza #Usman Mirza have also been among the top trends on social media.

According to police officials, accused Usman Mirza has car showrooms in Sector I-9 and Sector E-11 of Islamabad. He is also involved in the real estate business. Usman Mirza has been uploading pictures with weapons on social media. According to officials, the police are now searching for the weapon and are investigating whether it has a license.

The couple gave a statement to the police under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigations) on Thursday.

According to the SSP, the couple has tied the knot.

Note that Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the incident and made a phone call to IG Police Islamabad to seek details from him.

