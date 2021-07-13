“We Salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against barbaric Indian occupation”: PM Imran

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Kashmir Martyrs’ Day today to pay homage to martyrs of July 13, 1931.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in this regard, pays a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the July 13 massacre. In his tweet, the premier wrote, “We stand with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day & pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors.”

“Kashmiris’ struggle against tyranny & illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance & sacrifice,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.

“This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men & women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation. Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions,” the other tweet by PM Imran read.

PM Imran also said that the Shuhada of 13 July 1931 were the forefathers of today’s Kashmiri resistance.

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day: Remembering The Sacrifice Of 22 Brave Men

On July 31, 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

There are several eyewitnesses accounts, local stories, and news reports about what actually happened on the unfortunate but historic day in Srinagar. The reliable documentation of July 13, 1931, is done by two writers in their authentic books.

In Srinagar on July 13, 1931, when it was time for Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man, started the call for prayer but was shot dead by the Maharaja’s soldiers.

According to reports, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

The ‘Inside Kashmir’ written by Prem Nath Bazaz and published by Kashmir Publishing Company in 1941 and ‘Tarikh-i-Hurriyat’ written by Rashid Taseer and published by Kapur Brothers Lal Chowk Srinagar narrate events of the day.

Another incident took place in Srinagar on June 20, 1931, when leaves of the Quran were found in a public latrine. This incident worked as fuel on the fire and Muslim gatherings started taking place in the city for raising the voice against the religious rights of Muslims.

A man Abdul Qadeer who was an employee of a British Army officer became the centre-point of the religious right campaign when he addressed a public meeting at Kanqah-i-Maula.

In His Speech Abdul Qadeer Said:

“The time has now come when we should not meet force by great force to put an end to the tyrannies and brutalities to which you are subjected, nor will they solve the issue of disrespect to Holy Quran to your satisfaction. You must rely upon your own strength and wage a relentless war against oppression. We have no machine guns. But we have plenty of stones and brickbats”.

His speech was recorded by the CID and when he returned to Naseem Bagh that night, he was followed and arrested on June 24 from the houseboat of his employer and charged under sections 124-A and 153 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

His trial started on July 4, 1931, in the Court of the Sessions Judge which was established inside the Central Jail of Srinagar.

On July 13, Court Hearing, thousands of Muslims assembled outside the Central Jail. After the entry of the session Judge, the demanded permission to enter the compound. According to an estimate, four to five thousand people went witness the trial. Before the session began, a group of about two hundred people entered the compound and remained in peace outside the Jail Guard Lines.