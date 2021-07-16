“We want peace in neighbouring country” – DG ISI responds to Afghan president’s allegations

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has Friday strongly rejected the allegations levelled by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over being blamed for unrest in Afghanistan.

DG ISI, in his recent statement, expressed displeasure over Ashraf Ghani’s allegations at the Central and South Asia Conference 2021 along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government functionaries.

During his address, the Afghan president had levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan, saying that 10,000 fighters had crossed over into Afghanistan from the country.

“If talks fail, we will fight the Taliban,” said Ghani. “This is the last chance for peace,” he had said.

DG ISI categorically stated that these allegations against Pakistan are not true, in fact, infiltration is being done from Afghanistan.

“We want peace in the neighbouring country as a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and other countries,” DG ISI said.

He said that Pakistan is not supporting any faction in Afghanistan. We are interested in a negotiated settlement among all the Afghan groups, Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed said.

‘It Is Very Unfair To Blame Pakistan For Current Situation In Afghanistan’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no country has done more than Pakistan to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table adding that it is very unfair to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan.

Addressing the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent, he responded to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s remarks about Pakistan’s negative role in the Afghan conflict, saying, that Pakistan is the most affected due to the Afghan conflict.

He further said that Pakistan has lost 70,000 lives in the last 15 years, adding that escalation of the conflict would be the last thing Pakistan wanted.

“Our economy is finally recovering, and we are going through one of the most difficult periods,” he said.

“I repeat, the mess in Afghanistan will be the last thing Pakistan wants. I can assure you that no country has done more than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table,” he said.

“With the reduction of military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, we have made every effort to bring them to the negotiating table so that a peaceful settlement can take place,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is very unjust to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan.

“The whole point was to see Pakistan as a partner in peace. I was very disappointed that Pakistan was blamed for what was happening in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said that what is happening in Afghanistan is due to two decades of conflict, deep divisions and unfortunately the United States tried finding a military solution but they did not win.

Afghan VP’s Allegations For Providing Air Support To Taliban

Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh accused the Pakistan Air Force of warning Afghan security forces that it would counter against any move to oust Taliban fighters in the strategic border region of Spin Boldak.

Saleh, a former spy chief who has survived more than one assassination attempt by the Taliban, made the allegation in a tweet saying: “Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas,” he tweeted.