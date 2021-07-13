Why Punjab Text Book Board Confiscates Grade 7 Book?

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has confiscated a book of social studies for Grade 7, published by Oxford University Press (OUP).

According to the sources, on page 33 of the book, pictures of some important personalities were published including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, National Poet Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and world’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Sources said that PCTB, police and other agencies are raiding shops across the city.

A team of officials first raided the OUP office in Gulberg’s Money Market and confiscated the entire stock of the book.

They also handed over a letter to the printing press stating that the book has published without NOC.

PCTB officials, police and other agencies visited his shop, asked about the book and read out the confiscation orders, he said.

PCTB Managing Director Farooq Mazhar spokesman claimed that the book was confiscated because it was published without NOC.

Last year, the PCTB banned 100 textbooks.

They claimed that some books did not print the exact date of birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the poet of the East Allama Iqbal, while others contained “insulting material” and inaccurate maps against the country, as well as Punjab. There are 36 districts, but 35 were mentioned in some of these books.

The PCTB also banned Infant Math, a series of books allegedly published without approval.

A spokesman for the Punjab Textbook Board said the study was published without NOC and the action against the private publisher was not related to Malala’s image.

This action came to

light after the images of a book have been circulating on social media for few days and Pakistan Twitter users were raising some questions.

What is Malala doing between these great personalities ?

Punjab text book board should review this.#Noexamswithoutstudy pic.twitter.com/g7PchAtRWU — azeemsami (@azeemsami4) July 9, 2021

It's unbearable that Malala is added in syllabus books with Founders of Pakistan and with Martyr, rather than #FatimaJinnah. She should be excluded from the syllabus books!

Is she greater than Honorable #FatimaJinnah ?@UsmanBuzdarc @Shafqat_Mahmood pic.twitter.com/gbmiLMIagB — غزالہ قریشی 🇵🇰 (@GhazalaQuresh14) July 9, 2021

And here we are presenting Malala as our hero in our national books. Don't you think that Fatima Jinnah should've been included here? pic.twitter.com/Cp3RE2myYl — Areej Fatima (@fatimaareej810) July 9, 2021

Malala, who ridiculed Islamic teachings on marriage and beard, is on the nation's list of heroes … How Malala is our hero who defamed Pakistan by reading in children's brainwashing books@GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/T59NNVU92W — Israr Tanoli (@isrartanoli14) July 7, 2021