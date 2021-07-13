Women traffic police officers deployed in Karachi for the first time

For the first time in the history of Karachi Traffic Police, female officers have been deployed on the roads but they have not yet been given the challan authority.

According to traffic police officials, initially female officers have been deployed in Shahrah-e-Faisal and Clifton. Female officers deployed on Shahrah-e-Faisal are motorcyclists.

Police officials say that the job of female officers is to provide awareness and monitor traffic. These female officers are mostly deployed to educate motorcyclists.

Traffic police officials say that the responsibility of women traffic police is from Metropole Chowk to the airport, and challan authority has not been given to them yet.