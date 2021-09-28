Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after his health improves slightly.

PPP leader Murtaza Wahab confirmed his departure via his Twitter handle. “Umer Sharif sb is on his way to the airport for his flight to Washington. Plz remember him in ur prayers,” he wrote.

Also, sources told that the ailing comedian had been shifted to an ambulance from where he was taken to the airport.

A team of foreign doctors had conducted a medical check-up of Sharif at a private hospital and interacted with him.

His family sources disclosed that the doctors’ team had declared Sharif fit for air travel.

Umer Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with his physician, Dr. Tariq Shahab, in the US.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, his son Jawad Umar said that his condition is a little better as compared to yesterday.

A day earlier, the comedian had been shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated, hours before he was to leave for the United States.

Previously, the Sindh government had approved the release of Rs40 million for Sharif’s treatment. The funds are to be used to cover the expense of an air ambulance and other related costs for Sharif’s treatment abroad, stated the order issued by the provincial finance department.

“We are committed to bearing the expenses of Umer Sharif Sahib’s treatment expenditures,” said Sindh government spokesperson, Wahab said. He confirmed that the funds have been released and transferred to the family.