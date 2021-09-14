All 10, 12 classes students to be declared ‘pass’, Govt announces revised policy

The inter-provincial education ministers’ conference announced to pass the failed 10th and 12th classes students with 33% marks.

The Federal Ministry of Education said in a statement on the social networking site Twitter: “In the IPEMC it was also decided that to calculate numbers in compulsory subjects the average of elective subjects will be taken. However to facilitate students all those who fail in any subject will be given 33% marks to for the purpose of computing averages.”

He said that it was decided at the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference that Board exams will be held in May-June and the next academic year will start from August 22, while O and A level exams will be held as per schedule. Universities will make their own timetable for exams.

He said that the education ministers had decided to ensure that the syllabus of all classes would be completed by April and May so that examinations could be conducted from the complete syllabus instead of the selected syllabus.

He said that the education ministers were of the view that after widespread vaccination in the education sector, educational institutions should be reopened soon to minimize the educational loss of children.

Shafqat Mahmood said that a recommendation to this effect will be made to NCOC.

As soon as the education body announced the revised policy #StopPlayingWithStudentFuture started trending on Twitter and students are presenting their grievances on the social media platform.