Bank of China issues special coins
BEIJING: To commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the People’s Bank of China has issued special commemorative coins to mark this important milestone in the history of bilateral ties.
The gold and silver coins of 10 and 100 RMB denomination weigh 8 and 30 grams, respectively. The backside of the silver coin displays the Lahore Fort of Pakistan and Summer Palace of Beijing, while the gold coin features the official logo of Pakistan-China 70th anniversary celebrations.
The commemorative coins have been especially issued to chronicle the seven splendid decades of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and signify unique fraternal ties between the two countries.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had issued a commemorative coin earlier this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.
Read More
Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan visits Naval Headquarters Islamabad
Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan H.E Mr Mohammed Bello Abioye visited Naval...
Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV millions of rupees: Fawad
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on...
Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks
Pakistan called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan...
Pakistan-China Tourism seminar held in Qingdao
In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic...
EVM, PMDA fiasco Imran's distraction tactic to hide his failures, says Marriyum
LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of...