Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV millions of rupees: Fawad
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the cancellation of New Zealand and England cricket teams tours to Pakistan cost PTV millions of rupees.
In a tweet, he said that consultations would be held with legal experts for taking legal action against both the cricket boards.
The minister said that an international lobby was working against Pakistan.
He said those who want to force Pakistan to surrender before them never succeed and they should end their misconception as early as possible.
Read More
Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks
Pakistan called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan...
Pakistan-China Tourism seminar held in Qingdao
In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic...
EVM, PMDA fiasco Imran's distraction tactic to hide his failures, says Marriyum
LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of...
Leading int’l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan’s intrusion in Afghan internal affairs: DG ISPR
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said some...
Sindh govt not providing data for LG elections: ECP tells SHC
KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) apprised the Sindh High Court...