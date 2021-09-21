Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV millions of rupees: Fawad

APP News Agency

21st Sep, 2021. 12:42 pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the cancellation of New Zealand and England cricket teams tours to Pakistan cost PTV millions of rupees.

In a tweet, he said that consultations would be held with legal experts for taking legal action against both the cricket boards.

The minister said that an international lobby was working against Pakistan.

He said those who want to force Pakistan to surrender before them never succeed and they should end their misconception as early as possible.

