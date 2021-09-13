Cantonment Board Elections: Incumbent PTI party bags most seats

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruling party has bagged the most votes and emerged as the biggest winner in cantonment board elections held across Pakistan on Sunday.

According to the preliminary, unofficial results of the cantonment board elections, PTI has obtained 63 seats, closely followed by PML-N which won 59.

Independent candidates bagged 52 seats. However, among the Opposition parties, PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven and Awami National Party two.

Whereas, MQM won 10 and the Balochistan Awami Party secured two.

Unconfirmed Results from Sindh

SINDH

Faisal Cantonment Board, Karachi

Unofficial and unconfirmed results show that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won six seats while PPP, JI, Ind and PML-N have won one seat each.

Winners

Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 2: Jamaat-e-Islami

Ward 3: Independent

Ward 4: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Ward 5: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 7: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 9: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Clifton Cantonment Board

Winners

Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 2: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 3: Indp

Ward 4: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 5: Jamaat-e-Islami

Ward 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 7: Jamaat-e-Islami

Ward 8: Indp

Ward 9: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 10: Pakistan Peoples Party

Malir Cantonment Board

According to unofficial results, PTI grabbed most seats in Malir Cantonment Board

Cantonment Board Malir has 10 wards and 25 polling stations.

Winners

Ward 1: Jamaat-e-Islami

Ward 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Ward 3: Indp

Ward 4: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Ward 5: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 6: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 7: Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaaf

Ward 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Ward 9: Jamaat-e-Islami

Ward 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Cantonment Board Manora

Unofficial results show that PPP candidates emerged victorious from both wards of Cantonment Board Manora.

Winners

Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 2: Pakistan Peoples Party

Cantonment Board Manora has two wards and three polling stations.

Karachi Cantonment Board (KCB)

Winners

Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 2: Independent

Ward 3: Independent

Ward 4: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan

Ward 5: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P)

Korangi Creek Cantonment Board

Ward 1: Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward 2: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Ward 3: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ward 4: Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward 5: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Hyderabad Cantonment Board

According to unofficial results, MQM-Pakistan has won most seats from Cantonment Board Hyderabad.

Winners

Ward: 1 Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward: 2 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward: 3 Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward: 4 Pakistan Peoples Party

Ward: 5 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward: 6 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward: 7 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward: 8 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward: 9 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Ward: 10 Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Hyderabad cantonment board has 10 wards.