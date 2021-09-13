Cantonment Board Elections: Incumbent PTI party bags most seats
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruling party has bagged the most votes and emerged as the biggest winner in cantonment board elections held across Pakistan on Sunday.
According to the preliminary, unofficial results of the cantonment board elections, PTI has obtained 63 seats, closely followed by PML-N which won 59.
Independent candidates bagged 52 seats. However, among the Opposition parties, PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven and Awami National Party two.
Whereas, MQM won 10 and the Balochistan Awami Party secured two.
Unconfirmed Results from Sindh
SINDH
Faisal Cantonment Board, Karachi
Unofficial and unconfirmed results show that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won six seats while PPP, JI, Ind and PML-N have won one seat each.
Winners
Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 2: Jamaat-e-Islami
Ward 3: Independent
Ward 4: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
Ward 5: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 7: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 9: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Clifton Cantonment Board
Winners
Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 2: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 3: Indp
Ward 4: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 5: Jamaat-e-Islami
Ward 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 7: Jamaat-e-Islami
Ward 8: Indp
Ward 9: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 10: Pakistan Peoples Party
Malir Cantonment Board
According to unofficial results, PTI grabbed most seats in Malir Cantonment Board
Cantonment Board Malir has 10 wards and 25 polling stations.
Winners
Ward 1: Jamaat-e-Islami
Ward 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
Ward 3: Indp
Ward 4: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
Ward 5: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 6: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 7: Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaaf
Ward 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
Ward 9: Jamaat-e-Islami
Ward 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
Cantonment Board Manora
Unofficial results show that PPP candidates emerged victorious from both wards of Cantonment Board Manora.
Winners
Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 2: Pakistan Peoples Party
Cantonment Board Manora has two wards and three polling stations.
Karachi Cantonment Board (KCB)
Winners
Ward 1: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 2: Independent
Ward 3: Independent
Ward 4: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan
Ward 5: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P)
Korangi Creek Cantonment Board
Ward 1: Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward 2: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
Ward 3: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Ward 4: Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward 5: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
Hyderabad Cantonment Board
According to unofficial results, MQM-Pakistan has won most seats from Cantonment Board Hyderabad.
Winners
Ward: 1 Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward: 2 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward: 3 Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward: 4 Pakistan Peoples Party
Ward: 5 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward: 6 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward: 7 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward: 8 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward: 9 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Ward: 10 Muttahida Qaumi Movement
Hyderabad cantonment board has 10 wards.
