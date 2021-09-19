Chinese vessel carrying first lot of 42 Green Line buses docks at Karachi port

The vessel carrying the first lot of 42 Green Line buses has docked at Karachi port.

According to details, the Chinese vessel reached Karachi port one day late from the schedule, it has 40 buses and will be unveiled today at 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements such as a red carpet welcome have been arrayed to celebrate the arrival of Green Line buses.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said on Twitter that the ship carrying the first consignment of 42 green line buses would soon reach Karachi port.

Sources said that in the first phase, the green line will be run from Surjani to Numaish. The buses will be fully air-conditioned with a capacity of 200 to 250 people. The bus will also have separate seats for women and the disabled.

80 buses will be allocated for the rehabilitation of the first phase of the Green Line project.

The ceremony will be attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, and IT Minister Ameenul Haq.

Whereas, the next delivery of 40 more buses will reach Karachi by the end of October.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar earlier declared that the Green Line bus facility will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with connections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being built at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was in progress since 2016.