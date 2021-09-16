Comedian Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif has officially been granted a US visa after his appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Happy to inform that visa interviews of Umer Sharif sahab’s family have taken place today. Very grateful to US consulate for exempting the presence of Omer bhai for issuance of visa. Let us all continue to pray for good health of one of the grestest comedians of sub continent,” announced PPP leader Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter.

An hour later, he shared that the visa has been issued. “Even happier to inform you that the visa has been issued just now. Thank you to the team at US Consulate for the support extended.”

On the other hand, the Sindh government had approved the release of Rs40 million for Sharif’s treatment. The funds are to be used to cover the expense of an air ambulance and other related costs for Sharif’s treatment abroad, stated the order issued by the provincial finance department.

“We are committed to bearing the expenses of Umer Sharif Sahib’s treatment expenditures,” said Sindh government spokesperson, Wahab said. He confirmed that the funds have been released and transferred to the family.