CPEC Thahkot-Havelian project wins ENR’s best project award

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 04:32 pm
CPEC Thahkot-Havelian project wins ENR’s best project award

The Engineering News-Record- an American weekly magazine has awarded the Karakoram Highway Phase-II (Thahkot-Havelian), a major project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as the winner of the Global Best Projects Juried Competition.

“After many hours of analysis and debate, a panel of industry veterans has selected the winners of ENR’s 9th annual Global Best Projects competition,” says the ENR’s statement.

It added that “Like ENR’s popular regional and national U.S. competitions, Global Best Projects identifies and honours the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year”.

CPEC Thahkot-Havelian project wins ENR’s best project award

The ENR is widely regarded as one of the construction industry’s most authoritative publications.
Meanwhile in a tweet Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong also congratulated on winning the award.

“Engineering News-Record (ENR) has just announced winners of Global Best Projects Juried Competition. My sincere congratulations to KKH Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot) Project, a major transport infrastructure project under #CPEC, for winning the best annual

Bridge/Tunnel Award!”, he said adding “CPEC boasts of best bridges and tunnels in the world. Hard efforts paid off with honour”.

The main structure of the project includes 60 large bridges, 45 middle and small bridges, 11 flyovers, 464 culverts, 40 underpasses, six tunnels (2 in Expressway section, four in Class-II Highway), three interchanges, 2 service areas, three tunnel management stations and six tool stations.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

36 mins ago
SHC seeks details of arrest warrant against Sohail Anwar Siyal

Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the prosecutor for the National Accountability...
54 mins ago
Umer Sharif’s suit against wife: Purported purchaser files application in SHC to become party

KARACHI: A legal fight between comedian Umer Sharif and his wife Zareen...
2 hours ago
China Pakistan media pledge to counter false propaganda

The Chines and Pakistani Media has pledged together to counter propaganda through...
2 hours ago
Google unveils surprising search trends of Pakistan

According to Google, TV shows "dubbed in Urdu," how-to "get a pet,"...
3 hours ago
PM tasks FIA to probe ‘high-cost’ road construction projects during PML-N tenure

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he had given the mandate...
4 hours ago
Pakistan records 1,560 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,560 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours,...