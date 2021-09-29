CPEC Thahkot-Havelian project wins ENR’s best project award

The Engineering News-Record- an American weekly magazine has awarded the Karakoram Highway Phase-II (Thahkot-Havelian), a major project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as the winner of the Global Best Projects Juried Competition.

“After many hours of analysis and debate, a panel of industry veterans has selected the winners of ENR’s 9th annual Global Best Projects competition,” says the ENR’s statement.

It added that “Like ENR’s popular regional and national U.S. competitions, Global Best Projects identifies and honours the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year”.

The ENR is widely regarded as one of the construction industry’s most authoritative publications.

Meanwhile in a tweet Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong also congratulated on winning the award.

“Engineering News-Record (ENR) has just announced winners of Global Best Projects Juried Competition. My sincere congratulations to KKH Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot) Project, a major transport infrastructure project under #CPEC, for winning the best annual

Bridge/Tunnel Award!”, he said adding “CPEC boasts of best bridges and tunnels in the world. Hard efforts paid off with honour”.

The main structure of the project includes 60 large bridges, 45 middle and small bridges, 11 flyovers, 464 culverts, 40 underpasses, six tunnels (2 in Expressway section, four in Class-II Highway), three interchanges, 2 service areas, three tunnel management stations and six tool stations.