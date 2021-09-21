EVM, PMDA fiasco Imran’s distraction tactic to hide his failures, says Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of attacking constitutional institutions and the media to divert attention from his “failures, corruption and the rising public dissent against him.”

In a statement, Marriyum said her party would not let Imran divert attention from the real issues with the fiasco over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

According to her, the entire circus was being run to shift focus away from the skyrocketing inflation, destruction of the national economy and historic national debt.

“Imran obliterated the country’s economy, butchered the people with inflation and wishes that nobody should even say a word against him,” the PML-N leader added.

“The rented spokespersons of Imran Khan waste public money on these distracting press conferences to bury the real discussion over robbing of the nation over sugar, flour, electricity, medicines, gas and petrol. They have turned Press Information Department (PID) into a PTI office.”

Marriyum said the real issue bothering Imran was his desperation of getting off the hook in the illegal foreign funding case under the blanket election reforms.

She said Imran wanted to gag the media so that his corruption, blunders and theft would not get exposed.

“The country is in economic turmoil, inflation is rising, unemployment is through the roof because the prime minister is a thief, and to hide this fact, Imran is making laws that silence the media and the opposition,” the PML-N’s secretary information claimed.

Marriyum continued targeting the premier and said that Imran had no empathy or compassion for Pakistani expatriates but had used them in the past and was using them now to hide his failures and mask his corruption.

“Imran even used President Arif Alvi to implement a cruel tax on electricity bills and crushed the nation further under the avalanche of his corruption and incompetence,” she concluded.