First lady Samina Alvi contracts Coronavirus; requests for prayers

Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr. Arif Alvi, has contracted the Coronavirus, she announced via her social media.

Taking to Twitter, Samina Alvi confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis. “I was tested positive for covid, day before. I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers, please. Thank you,” she tweeted.

The first lady also requested everyone to remember her in prayers and pray for her swift recovery.

I was tested positive for covid, day before. I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers please.

Thank you. — Samina Alvi (@Saminalvi) September 23, 2021

Earlier in March this year, President Alvi had tested positive for coronavirus, almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and wife Bushra tested positive for Coronavirus.

It is relevant to mention here that the President of Pakistan and the First Lady had received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine doses in Islamabad.

President Alvi along with his wife had reached Tarlai Vaccination Center for COVID-19 vaccine doses.

He had said that the vaccine is being administered to senior citizens in Pakistan as per age categories.

The President said that he got himself registered on the Helpline 1166 and received the shots as per turn.

Dr Arif Alvi said that the government has introduced an easy and the best mechanism to avoid long queues.

The President had advised the people that they should continue wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and maintaining social distancing to curb the virus spread.