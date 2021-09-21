Gold prices surge by hundred rupees

As per the report of Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, the price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs100 per tola and was trade at Rs113,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs112,900 in the local market the prior day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats also surged by Rs86 and was sold at Rs96,880 against its sale at Rs96,794 while that of 10 grams 22 karats rose to Rs88,806 from Rs88,727.

The price of per tola silver rose by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1400 against its sale at Rs1380 while that of ten-gram silver rose by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs1200.27 likened to Rs1183.12.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 7 and was traded at US$1765 against its sale at US$1758.