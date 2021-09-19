Lal Masjid’s Maulana Abdul Aziz booked for displaying weapon, threatening Police

A case was registered against the cleric of Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz, his associates and students under various provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the report, on condition of anonymity, the capital administration and police officials confirmed that the case was registered after Taliban flags were hoisted on the roof of the Jamia Hafsa, a seminary run by the cleric’s wife.

Maulana Abdul Aziz, the madrassa’s administrator, openly used the name of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) to threaten police with dire consequences, he said.

He added that students and teachers of the madrassa challenged the police and ridiculed them.

Aziz was seen saying in a video circulating on social media, “Don’t you dare touch us or you will be taught a lesson by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). Keep it in mind.”

The case was registered under sections 124A (mutiny) and 188 (disobedience of order by a government employee) of the APA on the instructions of a senior official of the capital administration, officials said.

However, after the registration of the FIR, it was decided to seal it.

Area cleared. Flags removed. Case registered. Name in 4th schedule of ATA. https://t.co/mKoldqrPiF — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) September 18, 2021

“The area has been cleared, flags have been removed and a case has been registered,” the deputy commissioner of Islamabad said on a social networking site.

This is the third time since August 21 that Afghan Taliban flags have been hoisted at a madrassa, after at least five white flags were hoisted on the university’s roof.

After receiving the information, the district administration sent a police contingent that cordoned off the madrassa. Several madrassa students climbed on the roof to counter the police presence.

Other students and teachers also rushed outside the building and challenged the police, causing tension in the area but no untoward incident took place.

Some people associated with the madrassa, including Maulana Abdul Aziz, were armed.

Senior administration and police officials arrived on the scene and spoke to Maulana Aziz Aziz, who agreed to remove the flags from the roof after the talks.

Officials added that waving any flag is not a crime because there is no law that can resolve the issue or under which legal action can be taken, so Maulana Abdul Aziz took advantage of this.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat while talking to media had clarified that hoisting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag in Islamabad would not be allowed and action would be taken against culpable.

Note that, more than 100 people were reportedly killed during a military operation at the Lal Masjid in 2007 under former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, including women, according to the former Lal Masjid administration.

However, the district administration denies the claim. Maulana Abdul Aziz had fled the operation wearing a women’s burqa, while his mother and brother were killed in the operation.

Four years ago, Maulana Abdul Aziz, after being granted bail in two separate cases, made a statement in 2016 to pardon all the characters of the Lal Masjid operation, including former military president Pervez Musharraf.