Mushaal Hussein Mullick appreciates Pakistan’s PM

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir cause at the international stage vociferously and powerfully.

According to Mushaal, that Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) effectively.

She worried the need that the world should also support the Kashmir freedom struggle and take a tangible solution to rid Kashmir of the worst enslavement of the Indian fascist government.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick appreciates Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support and efforts for Kashmir Cause in his speech today at the #UNGA session 2021 in a video message. #PMImranKhanAtUNGA #KashmirAtUNGA #DossierIIOJK pic.twitter.com/5wzreuqzLk — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) September 24, 2021

The Hurriyat leader, speaking at a gathering here on Saturday, said that the role of the youth in the Kashmir freedom movement is crucial and that Pakistani youth must come forward to turn the tables on the Hindutva regime, which has unleashed a reign of terror in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“I had been in the Jammu and Kashmir and know what kind of carnages the Kashmiri people are enduring,” she maintained.

Mushaal Mullick added that Pakistani youth is the voice of the Kashmiri people and the role of young people plays a key role in the success of any movement.

“If the late Syed Ali Gilani had remained silent after listening to the people, resolutions would not have been passed for him in Parliament,’ she added.

The Hurriyat leader went on to say that Fatima Jinnah was an example of a Pakistani woman who stood firm in front of her opponents.

“We must believe that Kashmir can be free, and we must believe in our hearts that the green crescent flag will soon fly in Kashmir since only we can realize the beloved dream,” she said.

Mushaal said, “You have an instance of how the world’s superpower was defeated by the constant struggle in your neighborhood, so the day is not far away when Kashmir will break the fetters of Indian slavery.”

As a result, she encouraged Pakistan to step up its efforts to convince world powers to resolve the Kashmir conflict as soon as possible, in accordance with the UN-agreed formula and the aspirations of Kashmiris, in order to foil India’s nefarious plans.