Nawaz Sharif, Ashraf Ghani flee away with bags of dollars: Information Minister

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani were living the life of absconders, one in Dubai and the other in London.

Talking to the journalists here, the minister said all those political leaders who were not connected to their people and soil, destined to live such a life.

“Both Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani have fled abroad with bags of US dollars”, Chaudhry Fawad said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always represented the sentiments of the people of Pakistan on issues such as Afghanistan and Kashmir, the transfer of wealth looted from poor countries to rich countries and the environment. Imran Khan, he said, has represented

the sentiments of every individual of Pakistan at every level.

He said, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan challenged Narendra Modi on the issue of Kashmir before the UN, which has never happened before in Pakistan.

He recalled that when the Mumbai incidents took place in 2008, the Indian alleged that a Pakistani took part in the Mumbai attacks.

That person had no connection with any security agency or Pakistan army but a global propaganda campaign was launched against Pakistan.

He said when Kalbhushan Yadav, a serving Indian military officer, was arrested in Balochistan, Nawaz Sharif refused to comment on it. Fawad said that Nawaz Sharif never did any constructive work except looting national wealth and inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to

weddings.

PTI was the only political party representing the federation across the country and Imran Khan’s vote bank was found everywhere, he said.

He remarked that it was the good fortune of the nation that it had a leader of Imran’s stature to unite the federation.

The minister stated that the PTI would form a government with a two-thirds majority in the next elections as PML-N and PPP were divided and no one was interested to get the PML-N and PPP tickets in the next general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto, he said, during his recent visit to South Punjab offered Rs 50 million to the people to contest elections on the PPP ticket.

He said that PML-N has Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who have a toss every week to decide who will be its leader this week and who will lead the PML-N next week.

The minister predicted that the next election will be the last election of PPP and PML-N, after this, they will not be in a position to contest elections.

He said global leadership was looking towards Imran Khan and Pakistan for regional affairs, which was a matter of pride for the nation.

Those who are jealous that all the institutions and government of Pakistan were united, will face frustration for the next five years in the same manner.

To a question, he said issues with the Election Commission were on the path of resolution.

He said that PTI had no personal problem with the Chief Election Commissioner or its members.

He ruled out any consultation with Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on the issue of appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau as he was an accused of NAB.

Fawad said consultation with Shahbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman would be tantamount to asking a thief who should be his interrogator.

He said it was decided that the government will not consult Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of new chairman NAB.

He said in the past, the governments formed their relations only with leaders, whereas Imran Khan speaks to the people at the international level.

“When we brought out the facts regarding the cancellation of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, the English cricket team and the English Cricket Board came under pressure.”

He said that the ECB, England players started giving clarifications and the women’s team was criticizing the cancellation of the Pakistan tour.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has also expressed his displeasure at the cancellation of the tour which was a success of Pakistan’s public diplomacy.” We have put everything in front of the people,” Chaudhry Fawad said.

He said that the groundbreaking of the Kharian- Rawalpindi Motorway section would likely be done in November. He said that this Motorway would reduce travel time between Rawalpindi and Lahore by one hour.

He said that millions of people living in Sohawa, Chakwal, Dina, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, Lala Musa, Wazirabad and adjacent areas would be its beneficiary.