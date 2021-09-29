Noor Mukadam murder case: Accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents’ bail application rejected

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the bail plea of the parents of the accused Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The verdict was handed down by Justice Amir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

The decision also directed the trial court to complete the trial in eight weeks.

A written decision on the bail application will be issued later.

Khawaja Harris, counsel for the petitioner and Shaukat Mukadam, father of the victim were present in the courtroom to hear the verdict.

Shaukat Mukadam, the father of slain Noor Mukadam, is the plaintiff in this case.

It may be recalled that during the hearing on August 4, the verdict was reserved on the bail application of accused Zahir Jaffer’s father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee.

During the hearing, the accused’s lawyer had taken the position that “from day one, my client has condemned the murder. they stand with the victim and not with their son.”

“The petitioner did not know what was going on in the house. They were only arrested on the basis of receiving the son’s call, while it is not a crime for the mother and son to have contact.”

Zahir Jaffer is the main culprit in the rape and murder of Noor Mukadam, his parents are not mentioned in the FIR of the case so how were their names added to the list of suspects, interrogated Khawaja Haris, the counsel of Zahir Jaffer’s parents, in court.

Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Adamjee’s counsel Khawaja Haris started his urgings after Islamabad High Court judge Justice Aamer Farooq continued the hearing of their bail pleas.

Zahir Jaffer was in Islamabad and his parents were in Karachi when Noor Mukadam was killed, Haris claimed.

Haris asked how Jaffer’s parents had been named as suspects in Noor’s murder case.

Whereas, Zakir and Asmat were granted pre-arrest bail in the murder case, but they were arrested on July 4 after they failed to submit their bail bonds.

Zahir Jaffer’s parents were sent to jail on judicial remand on July 27.

Their pleas for post-arrest bail were discharged on August 5.

The lawyer stated to the court that the names of Zakir and his wife Asmat were comprised in the case on the basis of their son’s statement recorded in police custody.

He said that Zakir and Asmat were made suspects as Zakir Jaffer had made two calls to them on July 20.

Charges of hiding evidence, criminal facilitation, and other charges against them were comprised in the case later, he added.

Justice Aamer Farooq stated that in England, it is a practice that the suspect’s statement is recorded during interrogation, adding that the video shows the suspect’s expressions while answering the questions.

On September 13, the Islamabad High Court had served a notice to the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam rape and murder case, and deferred the hearing till September 15.

During the hearing, the court had directed Advocate Shah Khawar, the counsel for Noor’s family, to submit a power of attorney today.

The lawyer had replied that he would succumb a power of attorney on behalf of his client Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father, that day.

Whereas the application for cancellation of bail of the employees of Therapy Works was also being heard, Khawar said, that if the court believed it suitable, it could hear all the petitions together.

Justice Farooq, said that the rules to grant and cancel bail are different.

He said that the court will hear the two petitions separately.

If the hearing was to be suspended, then adjourn it till tomorrow, said the petitioner’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris.

The court then ordered Khawar to submit a power of attorney and adjourned the hearing till September 15.

Furthermore, a notice was also delivered on the bail application of Zahir Jaffer’s mother Asmat Zakir again.