Pakistan Air Force wins Inter-Services Golf Championship-2021

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 11:00 am
Pakistan Air Force wins Inter Services Golf Championship-2021

Inter-Services Golf Championship-2021 was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Skyview Golf & Country Club.

According to the DGPR Airforce,  Air Vice-Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, PAF was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Earlier, Pakistan Armed Forces’ contingent comprising Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated for the first time since 2009 in Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 conducted at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt.

The closing ceremony of the exercise was held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base with 20 participant countries including Egypt, United States, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Cyprus, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Kenya, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, Kuwait, UAE, Tunisia, Nigeria, Tanzania and France, said an ISPR news release here received.

Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejazvatt ended the closing ceremony of the exercise.

The two weeks long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional hybrid threats, strengthen regional stability by fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance maritime security operations.

Egyptian Minister of Defence and commander-in-Chief, General Mohamed Zaki and military officials from 20 countries including USCENTCOM witnessed final phase of joint training that included live fire of different weapons including aircrafts, helicopters and tanks. The Exercise Bright Star was being held regularly since 1980.

Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz also met Egyptian Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid and Air Commander Mohamed Abbas Helmy.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 hours ago
President Arif Alvi publicizes tax laws including new penalties for non-filers

President Arif Alvi circulated new tax laws, directing the authorities to detach...
13 hours ago
China is willing to invest $15 billion in Pakistan' petrochemical sector

As per the senior government official, firms of China have shown their...
13 hours ago
Cars production shows 111% upsurge In two months of FY 2021-22

Cars production of the country has seen a rise of 111.67% throughout...
14 hours ago
Cutlery’s Export Surge by 1.95 percent In 2 Months

Cutlery’s export of the country have seen a rise of 1.95% throughout...
15 hours ago
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry election will be held on Monday

The polling for five seats of the Executive Committee Corporate Class of...
15 hours ago
FIA arrests MCB top official in money laundering case

LAHORE: The money laundering case of Rs25 billion against PML-N president and...