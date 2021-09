Pakistan Air Force wins Inter-Services Golf Championship-2021

Inter-Services Golf Championship-2021 was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Skyview Golf & Country Club.

According to the DGPR Airforce, Air Vice-Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, PAF was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE WINS INTER SERVICES GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP-2021 LAHORE 19 Sep, 2021:- Inter Services Golf Championship-2021 was held at PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club. AVM Zaffar Aslam, AOC, Central Air Command, PAF was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony. pic.twitter.com/HzTuGARpPd — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) September 20, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan Armed Forces’ contingent comprising Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated for the first time since 2009 in Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 conducted at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt.

The closing ceremony of the exercise was held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base with 20 participant countries including Egypt, United States, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Cyprus, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Kenya, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, Kuwait, UAE, Tunisia, Nigeria, Tanzania and France, said an ISPR news release here received.

Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejazvatt ended the closing ceremony of the exercise.

The two weeks long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional hybrid threats, strengthen regional stability by fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance maritime security operations.

Egyptian Minister of Defence and commander-in-Chief, General Mohamed Zaki and military officials from 20 countries including USCENTCOM witnessed final phase of joint training that included live fire of different weapons including aircrafts, helicopters and tanks. The Exercise Bright Star was being held regularly since 1980.

Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz also met Egyptian Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid and Air Commander Mohamed Abbas Helmy.