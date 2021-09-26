Pakistan Navy, Custom seize liquor in joint sea operation
In a successful Intelligence Based Operation, Pakistan Navy and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Gwadar apprehended liquor comprising of approximately 5,400 bottles at sea of Kund Malir near Ormara.
The confiscated liquor was valued at around Rs70.5 Million, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.
The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation was a demonstration of the Pakistan Navy resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.
Pakistan Navy remained fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea, contributing effectively to ensure maritime security in the region, it added.
