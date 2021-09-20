Pakistan’s 10% population fully vaccinated: Health Secretary

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday said that the nationwide corona vaccination campaign is picking up speed in which country’s 10% population have been fully vaccinated and around 40% were vaccinated partially.

Talking to the PTV news channel, she said the overall coronavirus positivity rate continuously declining and the country has now reported a positivity ratio below 5%. She said, a decline in coronavirus cases was a good sign but the public should stick to SOPs as the virus was still around and in the next few years, the people had to use face masks, wash hands and avoid crowds. “If the public ignores SOPs, the cases may surge again”, she added.

She said lockdowns could not be imposed in the coming days, so vaccination should need to be more strengthen and restrictions should be placed on unnecessary public gatherings only.

She said Covid-19 vaccine booster doses are not yet necessary for the general population, adding, after completing the task of 70% fully vaccinated population government would go further for booster doses.

“No other country has been vaccinating its people at such a fast pace as Pakistan, she said, adding, before December country to achieve its 70% of the target population for vaccine”.