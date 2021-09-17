PM Imran arrives to attend SCO Summit in Dushanbe

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday (today) arrived to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Nauroz Palace Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan at the start of SCO Summit.

He is leading the Pakistani delegation for the 20th meeting of the #SCO Council of Heads of State being held in Dushanbe.

The premier has on Thursday underlined the importance of intensifying structured political ties and fast-tracking trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for operationalizing the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement and strengthening collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

Both the leaders also aimed at bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade and economic relations and regional connectivity.

Emphasizing the importance of multi-modal connectivity, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the visionary Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible support for its early realization.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, he further highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Imran Khan also stressed the importance of the international community’s positive engagement with Afghanistan to address the urgent humanitarian needs and stabilize the economic situation.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Imran Khan has met with the presidents of Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Established in Shanghai on 15 June 2001, the SCO is an 8-member permanent inter-governmental trans-regional Organisation.

Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 during the Astana SCO-CHS Summit.

Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

SCO also has 4 Observer states (Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan) and 6 Dialogue Partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka).