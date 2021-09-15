PM Imran condoles sad demise of UK PM Boris Johnson’s mother

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences to Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “My condolences to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte, who he described as the “supreme authority” in his family, died in hospital at the age of 79.