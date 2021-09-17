PM Imran stresses need to intensify political ties b/w Pakistan, Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the importance of intensifying structured political ties and fast-tracking trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for operationalizing the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement and strengthening collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

Both the leaders also aimed at bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade and economic relations and regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of 20th SCO Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe today. Both leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, and regional & international issues



Emphasizing the importance of multi-modal connectivity, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the visionary Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible support for its early realization.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, he further highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Imran Khan also stressed the importance of the international community’s positive engagement with Afghanistan to address the urgent humanitarian needs and stabilize the economic situation.

Earlier, the premier also held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda after his two-day arrival in Tajikistan to attend the 20th SCO’s Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

At the arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by his Tajik counterpart and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport, Tajikistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Tajikistan. The Prime Minister was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport, Tajikistan.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region “, said the Foreign Office.

“The prime minister has been invited by President Emomali Rahmon and this will be his third visit to Central Asia underlying Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region,” said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit.

Established in Shanghai on 15 June 2001, the SCO is an 8-member permanent inter-governmental trans-regional Organisation.

Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 during the Astana SCO-CHS Summit.

Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

SCO also has 4 Observer states (Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan) and 6 Dialogue Partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka).