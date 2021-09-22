Price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs 250 per tola

As per the report of Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, the price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs250 per tola and was trade at Rs113,250 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs113,000 in the local market the prior day.

The price of 10 grams 24 karats too soar by Rs214 and was sold at Rs97,094 compared to its sale at Rs96,880 while that of 10 grams 22 karat soar to Rs89,002 from Rs 88,806.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver stayed unaffected at Rs1400 and US 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rise by the US $8 and was traded at US $1773 against its sale at the US $1765.