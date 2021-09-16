Prime Minister Imran Khan meets his Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda after his two-day arrival in Tajikistan to attend the 20th SCO’s Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

At the arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by his Tajik counterpart and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport, Tajikistan.

Imran Khan will have bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Tajikistan. The Prime Minister was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport, Tajikistan.

After attending the moot, the Prime Minister will have the bilateral segment of the visit. His talks with Tajik President will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity.

The two countries have earlier expressed a strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The Joint Business Forum will catalyze growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region “, said the Foreign Office.

“The prime minister has been invited by President Emomali Rahmon and this will be his third visit to Central Asia underlying Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region,” said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit.

The prime minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deepened engagement with Central Asia through ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, having revitalised focus in five key areas of political ties, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people contacts.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also accompanied by the premier at his two-day official visit to Tajikistan.

Pleased to be in Tajikistan with PM Imran Khan for his third visit to Central Asia, underlining Pakistan's enhanced engagement with the region.

Established in Shanghai on 15 June 2001, the SCO is an 8-member permanent inter-governmental trans-regional Organisation.

Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 during the Astana SCO-CHS Summit.

Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

SCO also has 4 Observer states (Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan) and 6 Dialogue Partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka).