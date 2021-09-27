PTI saves billion of rupees by ensuring transparency in road projects: Murad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government constructed National Highways and Motorways at a low cost as compared to the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Addressing a presser with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the PML-N government minted around one trillion rupees in awarding highways and motorways contracts, while the PTI government saved billions of rupees by ensuring transparency in road infrastructure projects.

He said that despite the rise in the value of the dollar and the cost of other construction materials, PTI was constructing motorways and highways with low cost.

The minister shared the details of per kilometres cost based on factors – increase/decrease of PML-N and PTI governments which were showing the huge difference in the cost.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted zero-tolerance against corruption and introduced the culture of transparency and merit imperative for good governance and supremacy of law”, he said.

He said that the present government was constructing historic roads and highways networks on the Build Operate Transfer and through investment instead of loans.

The minister said that nation was asking questions, whether the past rulers should not have spent money on the welfare of people instead of committing corruption, accumulating debts and causing damages to the national exchequer.

Murad said that the present government saved precious money of the nation in every sector transparently, whereas the previous governments caused huge damages to the national exchequer by looting and signing expensive contracts on huge loans.

He said that today under the leadership of PM Imran Khan motorways were being built on investment and public-private partnerships.

He said that details about the roads contracts were made available on the website. He said that the PTI government had completed planning for the construction of additional 6118 km roads, highways and motorways including Peshawar –Dera Ismail Khan and Swat Motorways phase-II and many other mega projects.