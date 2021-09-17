SCO Summit: An inclusive political settlement is best way forward in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday emphasized the need to utilize coordinated approaches for the resolution of regional issues including problems of Afghanistan.

Addressing the 20th SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that a stable, secure and peaceful Afghanistan is vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability.

He said an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward in Afghanistan, along with ensuring the safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI leading Pakistani delegation for 20th meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (#SCO) Council of Heads of State being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.#PMIKvisitsTajikistan#PMIKatSCOSummit pic.twitter.com/nQxglDcw70 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 17, 2021

“It is time for the world to stand with Afghanistan, as we know that the past Kabul government was running on 75% international aid,” he added.

The world should accept ground realities about Afghanistan, the premier maintained.

On Pakistan’s stance about the new Afghan government, the premier said, Islamabad respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan and we think that any decision regarding Afghanistan should be taken by the people of the country.

PM Imran further said, “Afghanistan is a country, which cannot be ruled from outside neither it can be left all alone.”

“The current situation in Afghanistan requires international cooperation, he added.

The premier also reminded the world about Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terror and the losses incurred to the economy due to the law and order situation.

“Pakistan played a key role in terror war and lost over 80,000 lives.”

He said terrorism is unfortunately linked with religion. “The SCO is an important platform for trade, investment and connectivity,” added the premier.

He said that the region facing global challenges and has been affected due to climate change and rising temperatures. The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts towards these issues.

“We started the plantation drive across the country to improve the environment,” he said.

Moreover, On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Imran Khan, who had arrived in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit, has met with the presidents of Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Established in Shanghai on 15 June 2001, the SCO is an 8-member permanent inter-governmental trans-regional Organisation.

Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 during the Astana SCO-CHS Summit.

Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

SCO also has 4 Observer states (Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan) and 6 Dialogue Partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka).