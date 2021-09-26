Security Forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan’s Dossali area clearance operation

APP News Agency

26th Sep, 2021. 02:53 pm
Security Forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan’s Dossali area clearance operation

The Security Forces on Sunday conducted an area clearance operation in Dossali, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

A terrorist during an exchange of fire with the Security Forces got killed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Forces also recovered weapons and a cache of ammunition from the area during the clearance operation.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Foreign Minister Qureshi to undertake official visit to UK

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is undertaking an official visit to the...
2 hours ago
CPEC panel approves Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone project

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said Pakistan and...
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi concludes a highly successful visit to New York

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has concluded a very highly successful...
4 hours ago
Pakistan Navy, Custom seize liquor in joint sea operation

In a successful Intelligence Based Operation, Pakistan Navy and Customs Intelligence and...
5 hours ago
Interior Minister terms Modi’s UNGA speech as mind-numbing

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday termed the Indian Prime...
6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif, Ashraf Ghani flee away with bags of dollars: Information Minister

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Nawaz...