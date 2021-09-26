Security Forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan’s Dossali area clearance operation

The Security Forces on Sunday conducted an area clearance operation in Dossali, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

A terrorist during an exchange of fire with the Security Forces got killed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Forces also recovered weapons and a cache of ammunition from the area during the clearance operation.