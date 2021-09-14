Sindh’s forced conversions incidents bringing disgrace to Pakistan: Federal minister

APP News Agency

14th Sep, 2021. 04:15 pm
Sindh’s forced conversions incidents bringing disgrace to Pakistan: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the alleged incidents of forcible conversion of minority religious communities into Islam being reported from Sindh were bringing disgrace to Pakistan.

In a statement, he said there was no room for forced conversions into Islam. While no age restrictions could be imposed on converting into Islam as it could be accepted at any age on free will.

He said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was scrutinizing all religious, constitutional and social aspects of the draft of forced conservation law prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights.

The ministry was in close contact with minority community members, parliamentarians and the concerns of stakeholders would be addressed.

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the...
8 hours ago
Vladimir Putin calls Pm Imran khan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the...
8 hours ago
Azam Swati and Fawad Ch to receive notice from ECP

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the...
9 hours ago
PM Imran asks to prepare analytical report on results of cantonment board polls: sources

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the...
9 hours ago
No traveling through train for unvaccinated people, Pakistan Railways

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the...
10 hours ago
Committee on Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations meets in Lahore

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the...