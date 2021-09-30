Supreme Court grills ERRA on funds spent after 2005 earthquake

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, while hearing suo motu notice on non-construction of schools in quake-hit areas of KP, remarked that the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) report on the construction of schools is unsatisfactory.

During the hearing, Chief Justice asked Chairman ERRA when was the body formed?

Chairman ERRA replied that it was formed on October 24, 2005.

Chief Justice then inquired as to what ERRA has been doing since its inception and why the 540 schools have not been built since the 2005 earthquake?

The SC further probed as to what happened to the massive funds that ERRA received from around the world in 2005 and 2006?

After the break ERRA submitted its report in Supreme Court regarding its working.

Going through the report, the Supreme Court remarked that the report is unsatisfactory and asked the chairman to submit details of all projects completed by ERRA along with photographic evidence.

The Chief Justice remarked that the entire nation has helped the earthquake victims but what has ERRA done?

People from all over the country went to help the earthquake victims, they even gave their money for Hajj to the earthquake victims and ERRA must be made accountable for how they spent that money,” Chief Justice said.

He remarked that according to estimates, ERRA received Rs 205 billion during 2005-06. So where was that money spent?

The Chief Justice further remarked that the quake-hit areas should have been rebuilt in two years not more.

“There should have been ideal development in the affected areas bu has there been any?” asked CJ.

To this Chairman ERRA replied: “We will provide all details to the court.”

Later the court adjourned the hearing for a month.