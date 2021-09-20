TTP terrorist commander Safiullah killed in Mir Ali operation: ISPR
The Security Forces on Monday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan killed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Safiullah and also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition.
The Terrorist Safiullah belonged to Mir Ali and was involved in the killing of four women
of an NGO in February 2021 and target killing of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) engineers in November 2020, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.
He was also involved in planning and execution of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks on security forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom, it added.
