“Virus can reduce if people vaccinate, maintain social distancing”: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has on Monday said that the coronavirus is still active in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony, Dr Faisal Sultan has warned the masses that now is not the time to take off masks.

He added that the outbreak of the virus can be reduced if people vaccinate and maintain social distancing.

Further updating about COVID-19 vaccinations, Dr Sultan informed that almost 20 million people have been immunized against the infection in Pakistan.

He, however, warned that only abiding by the SOPs will keep the fourth COVID-19 wave under control.

The SAPM further talked about vaccinations and stated that vaccines only prevent side effects of the disease, adding that people should continue to wear masks.

Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of 5.62% on Monday. Since August 24, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been under 7%, 19 out of 21 days.

Earlier, NCOC chairman Asad Umar had said in a Tweet, “In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year. Happy to report that 5 crore people have now received at least 1 dose. More than 2 crores fully vaccinated. Inshallah will meet & surpass the target.”

The Coronavirus situation in Pakistan is intensifying, with 83 deaths recorded in one day and more than 3,600 cases reported.

On the other hand, in view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Korangi, after identifying the hotspot areas, imposed smart lockdown in certain areas and streets of Korangi. The implementation of smart lockdown will remain in force for two weeks till September 23.

Cases were reported in UC 10 and Model Colony UC 1 area of ​​Korangi. DC Korangi said that lockdown has been imposed in 13 UCs after 13 Coronavirus cases were reported.

Micro-smart lockdown has also been imposed in Union Council No. 10 of Korangi sub-division and Union Council No. 1 of Model sub-division, according to the notification issued by the District Health Officer.

The notification said that there would be a complete ban on any kind of gatherings and events in the micro-smart lockdown areas and strict implementation of SOPs in the hotspot areas.

According to the notification, the use of masks in the areas with micro-smart lockdown has been made mandatory and it has been stated that Assistant Commissioner Korangi and Assistant Commissioner Model will make sure the implementation of the SOPs in the areas with smart lockdown in their respective sub-divisions.