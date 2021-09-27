Zubair Umar terms leaked video ‘fake’ and ‘new low’ in politics
Former Sindh Governor and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Muhammad Zubair Umar termed his alleged leaked video that went viral on social media as ‘fake’ and a ‘new low’ in politics.
The video, which surfaced on Sunday night, allegedly showed PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair engaging in inappropriate acts with an unknown woman.
A video in which the former Governor Sindh was seen in a bedroom with a blurred out woman went viral like wildfire on social media with #ZubairUmar becoming the top trend on Pakistani Twitter.
In a statement issued on Monday, the PML-N leader said, “This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.”
Former Sindh Governor added, “Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan.”
This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.
Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my
country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan.
— Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 26, 2021
