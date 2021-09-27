Zubair Umar terms leaked video ‘fake’ and ‘new low’ in politics

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 04:02 pm
Former Sindh Governor and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Muhammad Zubair Umar termed his alleged leaked video that went viral on social media as ‘fake’ and a ‘new low’ in politics.

The video, which surfaced on Sunday night, allegedly showed PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair engaging in inappropriate acts with an unknown woman.

A video in which the former Governor Sindh was seen in a bedroom with a blurred out woman went viral like wildfire on social media with #ZubairUmar becoming the top trend on Pakistani Twitter.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PML-N leader said, “This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.”

Former Sindh Governor added, “Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan.”

