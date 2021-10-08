COAS directs troops to assist civil govt in quake-hit Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed troops, stationed in Balochistan, to provide all-out assistance to civil government and local administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in the earthquake-hit areas.

The Army Chief told them to help mitigate difficulties faced by the affected population of earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

At least 20 people were killed, and over 300 others were injured in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Balochistan yesterday (October 7). The epicentre of the quake was near the remote mountainous district Harnai, and it was 15 kilometres deep.

Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed, with a power cut forcing health workers to treat the injured using flashlights. A lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile phone coverage hampered rescue efforts in the Harnai district, the worst-affected area.

Personnel of the Pakistan Army are already busy in rescue and relief operations in earthquake-hit areas of Harnai. According to the ISPR, Army doctors and paramedics, with necessary medicines, are assisting the civil administration in every possible way.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also condoled over the losses of life and properties due to the disaster in Balochistan.