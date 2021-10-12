Islamabad struggles to curb dengue as number of cases jumps to 113 in 24 hours

Web Desk BOL News

12th Oct, 2021. 11:18 am
Dengue tightens grip on Islamabad; 113 cases recorded in span of 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan, already under pressure to control Covid-19 cases, are struggling to contain dengue fever cases in the federal capital.

According to the data received by BOL News, the dengue cases were soaring in Islamabad as the city reported 1342 cases in the current season.

According to sources, around 447 dengue cases were reported in the capital’s rural areas and 895 in its urban parts. At least five people also lost their lives.

The number of fresh cases of the dengue virus during the last 24 hours in Islamabad also jumped to 113. Around 78 cases were reported in rural and 35 in urban areas.

What is dengue fever?

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can become dangerous and even lead to death.

According to medical experts, it is more common in people with weakened immune systems and is caused by the bite of a female mosquito.

If a patient complains about high fever accompanied by its other symptoms, then dengue can be suspected.

Common mild symptoms of the disease include headache, vomiting and nausea, rash and inflammation of the glands. While persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, fatigue and bleeding from the gums are more severe signs.

Health experts say the illness spreads due to poor hygiene conditions, and heavy monsoon rain provides ideal conditions for dengue-carrying mosquitoes to thrive in stagnant waters.

