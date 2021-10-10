Founder of Pakistan’s ‘nuclear bomb’ Dr. Qadeer given state funeral

Laid to rest in Islamabad, thousands of people attended funeral prayers

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan’s nuclear Programme Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was given a state funeral on Sunday as thousands of his admirers, defying heavy rain, gathered at the Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad to salute the national hero one last time.

Rest in peace Mohsin E Pakistan #DrAbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/DX80QA7uMv — Ans Hafeez (@AnsHafeez) October 10, 2021

His funeral prayers, led by Prof. Dr Ahmed Al Ghazali, were attended by a large number of mourners – from common Pakistanis to top government officials and cabinet members, to key opposition figures, and the top-brass of the armed forces. Later, his burial took place in the H-8 Graveyard as per the wishes of his family members.

In recognition of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s momentous services for Pakistan, the government gave him a state funeral as the national flag flew half-mast across the country.

Dr. Khan passed away in Islamabad on Sunday morning after a protracted illness. He was 85.

Thousands of people are now streaming into the grand Faisal Mosque, to pay last tributes to#DrAbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/aNNN1IEaek — Irtaza Hussain (@Irtaza_sain) October 10, 2021

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the three Chiefs of the Armed Forces, federal and provincial ministers and opposition leaders termed the passing away of Dr. Qadeer Khan a huge loss to the nation as a vast majority of Pakistanis burst into grief, expressing their sorrow on various social media platforms and in personal messages to one another.

People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to Pakistan’s best-known scientist, who gave the country its atomic weapon programme despite the bitter opposition of hostile India and Western nations, including the United States.

Dr. Khan was tested positive for COVID-19 in August, and remained hospitalised at KRL Hospital, and later military-run CMH Hospital in Rawalpindi. He suffered from severe breathing problem. After his health improved, he was discharged from hospital, but was kept in round-the-clock medical observation till his death. At his house, a full-time doctor and paramedical staff remained on duty.

According to doctors, Dr. Khan again experienced breathing problems late at night and by early Sunday morning the on-duty doctor called an ambulance to shift him to the KRL Hospital since his condition worsened. Dr. Khan was brought to the hospital at around 6.00 am and despite the best efforts by doctors, he expired at around 7.00 am. Doctors declared lung problems as the cause of his death.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his condolence message posted on Twitter said that Dr. Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state. “This has provided us security against an aggressive (and) much-larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan, he was a national icon,” he said.

President Arif Alvi in his condolence message said: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. Had known him personally since 1982. He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him.”

Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, also termed Dr. Khan’s death a great loss. “Today the nation has lost a true benefactor, who served the motherland with heart and soul. The passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is a huge loss for the country. His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central. May Allah shower his blessings on his soul.”

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and all Services Chiefs expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr. Khan, who till his permitted wrote articles regularly for various publications in which in one way or another, he always gave a message of hope and called for unity and hard work to take the country forward.

In a condolence message issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Dr. Qadeer rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan’s defence. “May Allah exalt the ranks of the deceased,” the Army Chief prayed.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that called Dr. Khan’s death a “great loss”. “Pakistan will forever honour his services… The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities.”

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that Dr. Khan had played an important role in making the country “invincible”.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also paid tributes to Dr. Khan in glowing words. “He was a great scientist. He served his country and served it with dignity and hard work… The entire country respects him.”

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was revered as a hero not only by Pakistanis but he had fans and admirers across the Islamic World. It was through the untiring efforts of Dr. Khan and his team that Pakistan was prepared to conduct its series of nuclear tests in May 1998 in response to the tests conducted by India.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr. Khan had immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after the Partition of the subcontinent. The separation of the former East Pakistan had shaken Dr. Qadeer and he used to say that as a nation we must never forget that tragedy. When India conducted nuclear tests in 1974, he joined Pakistan’s clandestine efforts to develop the nuclear programme. He had founded the Khan Research Laboratories in 1976 and was its chief scientist and director for many years.

Following the tests, Pakistan became the sole nuclear power in the Muslim World and the seventh country to possess nuclear weapons. Pakistan’s nuclear weapons have kept Indian aggression in check. Dr. Khan was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz and many other awards for his services to the country.