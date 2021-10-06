Funeral prayers of veteran comedian Umer Sharif to be held in Karachi today

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of veteran comedian Umer Sharif will be held in Karachi today (Wednesday). The late artist’s remains were brought to Pakistan via Istanbul from Germany this morning.

According to Bol News, Turkish Airlines flight TK-708 landed at Karachi Airport earlier today. Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani was also present at the airport to receive Sharif’s body along with the late comedian sons, Jawad and Fawad.

Sharif’s body was seen wrapped in the green and white flag of Pakistan as his coffin left for the Edhi morgue from the airport. Ghani had earlier announced on Twitter that Sharif’s funeral prayers will be held at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3pm.

He will be buried at a cemetery adjacent to the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine, as per his wishes.

Previously, the funeral prayers of the legendary comedian were offered in Germany on October 4. Sharif’s funeral prayer was offered at the Turkish Mosque in Nuremberg.

Allama Ashraf Qadri had led Sharif’s namaz-e-janaza in Germany. Consul General Frankfurt Zahid Hussain also attended the funeral prayers.

Funeral prayer for Mr. Umer Sharif offered in Nürnberg today. Large number of community offered dua. Arrangements being made for transportation of mortal remains to Pakistan by tomorrow.⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ ⁦@SMQureshiPTI⁩ ⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ pic.twitter.com/hgEFXHgD4P — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 4, 2021

Comedy King Sharif, who was in a critical condition for the last couple of days, passed away in Germany at the age of 66 on October 2.

The comedian was set to travel to the United States via Germany for his treatment but was unable to make the final leg of the journey.

Born on April 19, 1955, he started his career as a stage actor as Umer Zarif before settling for Umer Sharif and became popular due to his stand up acts in different parts of Karachi. In the 1980s, when he entered TV, Sharif was able to garner instant fame with his ability to make everyone laugh at the drop of the hat.