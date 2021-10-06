Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to broaden maritime cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields, according to Radio Pakistan.

This was agreed upon during a meeting between Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad.

The naval chiefs discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security, Pakistan Navy stated on Tuesday.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces V/Adm Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at NHQ. Dignitaries discussed professional matters & bilateral naval collaboration. Cdr RSNF appreciated #PakNavy efforts for maritime security in the region. pic.twitter.com/daFPKVS1HM — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 5, 2021

The naval chiefs agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Meanwhile, Vice-Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily also called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The Saudi naval commander is in Pakistan for the Pakistan-Saudi joint naval exercise ‘Naseem Al Bahar 13’. The naval exercise commenced on October 3 and includes joint conduct of maritime security operations.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.