PM felicitates nation on FBR’s Rs 1,395 bln revenue collection in 1st quarter

APP News Agency

01st Oct, 2021. 02:06 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the nation on the upward economic trajectory as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs 1,395 billion in first quarter against the target of Rs 1,211 billion.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion,” the prime minister tweeted.

Imran Khan mentioned that the situation was reflective of growth in revenues by 38 percent.

“This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year,” he said.

