14 killed, 1035 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours: Rescue 1122

LAHORE: At least 14 people were killed and 1035 others injured in road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1003 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

He said at least 14 people died and 1035 received multiple injuries. Out of the total injured, 586 people received serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals of Punjab. Whereas, he added, 449, who were minor injured, were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

According to the spokesman, the majority of road accidents (68%) were occurred due to involvement of motorbike.

He added that the analysis showed that 466 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians and 586 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics show that 248 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 persons followed by Faisalabad with 85 and Multan with 73 road accidents and 76 victims.