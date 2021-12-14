14th death anniversary: Shehbaz, Maryam pay rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

LAHORE: President, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and the party Vice President Maryam Nawaz have paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary being marked on 27th December (Monday).

Shehbaz Sharif in his tweet said that the martyrdom of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was a huge loss for Pakistan. There are many ways to describe her life but to him, her services for democracy trump them all. May Allah rest her soul in peace!

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said, “I still remember the sad day when my father and everyone in my family mourned & grieved like a member of our family had left us. May she rest in peace & Allah’s mercy. Ameen.”

The 14th death anniversary of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated at Liaquat National Bagh Rawalpindi on 27th December 2007, is being commemorated across the country.

The Government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on the occasion of her death anniversary across the province.

A big public gathering is being held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Assefa Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders will address the meeting.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who could not attend the meeting due to his illness, paid rich homage to his wife former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary and expressed his resolve to keep on her mission of ridding the country of poverty, economic instability and unemployment.

“Pakistan is beloved to us more than our lives and we will make every sacrifice for its freedom, dignity and respect,” said Zardari in a statement on this occasion.

He claimed that the country was going through a dangerous situation as the state of economy, foreign affairs and writ of law was at a low ebb.

He maintained that there had been constant attacks on the authority and dignity of the parliament, which were resisted by his party. He reiterated, “We will not let Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s great sacrifice go in vain.”

Reception camps have also been set up. A large number of PPP leaders and workers reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay rich tribute to their beloved leader.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Benazir Bhutto would also be shown on the occasion.