240 buses being purchased to address transport woes, claims Karachi Administrator Murtaza

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Sindh government was buying 240 buses to resolve the transport woes.

“50 buses will arrive by January 31, a special water supply line is being laid from Hub to facilitate the residents of West district. The second Marie Gold Festival will be held at Frere Hall from January 7-9,” the administrator announced this after inaugurating a park at Shah Faisal Colony.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab lamented that Sindh province produces the most gas yet its people are deprived of the basic necessity.

“It is their (federal government) incompetence and they claimed there would not be any gas shortage in winter.”

Read more: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Green Line BRT project in Karachi

He asserted that the federal government had failed as it deprived the masses of jobs and created crisis of flour, sugar, gas and petrol in the country.

The administrator further said that the PTI government had only given crisis, which had brought about destruction for the public.

He added that a delegation of industrialists called on Sindh Chief Minister and informed him that they were not able to fulfill their export orders due to gas shortage.

“Today not only Karachi but also Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are facing the increasing inflation. Within a year, inflation has risen to 12.5 per cent,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab maintained.

Read more: Sindh Governor urges Karachites to protect Green Line buses from ‘paan and gutka’

He claimed that Karachi people would see better change in the coming days, adding that that the court decision on Askari Park will be implemented and two week time to the authorities concerned had been given in this regard.

He said that it would take some time to resolve the problems of park, sewerage and transport.

“Work is also under way on the 65 MGD water project, various projects are in full swing and the service will continue,” he added.

Korangi District Administrator Sajida Qazi, Municipal Commissioner Irshad Ahmed Arain, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, local PPP leaders and other officers were also present on the occasion.